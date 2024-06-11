Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truman Flight Operations [Image 7 of 12]

    Truman Flight Operations

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Beam 

    USS Harry S Truman

    240611-N-SW048-1023 NORFOLK, Va. (June 11, 2024) Machinery Repairman 1st Class Elizabeth Shelton, a native of Vancouver, Washington, left, observes Lt. Travis Reynolds, a native of University Place, Washington, drill a hole aboard the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), June 11. 2024. TTruman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting carrier qualifications in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Logan McGuire)

    This work, Truman Flight Operations [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

