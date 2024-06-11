Truman Flight Operations

240611-N-SW048-1023 NORFOLK, Va. (June 11, 2024) Machinery Repairman 1st Class Elizabeth Shelton, a native of Vancouver, Washington, left, observes Lt. Travis Reynolds, a native of University Place, Washington, drill a hole aboard the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), June 11. 2024. TTruman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting carrier qualifications in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Logan McGuire)

