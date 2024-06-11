Truman Carrier Qualifications

240611-N-FY193-1049 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 11, 2024) Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Adrian Aguirre, a native of Denver, installs an air filter into a hydraulic-fluid purifier aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) June, 11. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mike Shen)

