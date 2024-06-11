Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truman Carrier Qualifications [Image 5 of 12]

    Truman Carrier Qualifications

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Photo by Seaman Michael Shen 

    USS Harry S Truman

    240611-N-FY193-1049 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 11, 2024) Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Adrian Aguirre, a native of Denver, installs an air filter into a hydraulic-fluid purifier aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) June, 11. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mike Shen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 22:09
    Photo ID: 8471276
    VIRIN: 240611-N-FY193-1049
    Resolution: 5483x3655
    Size: 5.4 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

