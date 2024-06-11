Truman Basic Phase

240611-N-TO573-1039 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June. 11, 2024) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Daniel Oduro, a native of Ghana, prepares lunch in the Wardroom kitchen aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) June, 11. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charles Blaine)

