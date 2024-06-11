Truman Carrier Qualifications

240611-N-TN409-1028 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 11, 2024) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to “Roman” Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 lands on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), June, 11. 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting carrier qualifications. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Recruit Natalia Thoen)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 22:09
|Photo ID:
|8471298
|VIRIN:
|240611-N-TN409-1028
|Resolution:
|5139x3426
|Size:
|2.98 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
