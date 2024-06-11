Truman Carrier Qualifications

240611-N-JR318-1070 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June. 11, 2024) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the "Tridents" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, prepares to land on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), June, 11. 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting carrier qualifications. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hunter Day)

