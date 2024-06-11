Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truman Carrier Qualifications [Image 6 of 12]

    Truman Carrier Qualifications

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Day 

    USS Harry S Truman

    240611-N-JR318-1070 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June. 11, 2024) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the "Tridents" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, prepares to land on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), June, 11. 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting carrier qualifications. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hunter Day)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024
    Photo ID: 8471279
    VIRIN: 240611-N-JR318-1070
    Resolution: 4049x5669
    Size: 3.73 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Truman Carrier Qualifications [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Hunter Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

