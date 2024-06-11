VMM-165 (Rein.) Pilots Awarded for Lifesaving Actions

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Steven Maire, an AH-1Z Viper pilot assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Cleveland, Ohio, receives a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal during an awards ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, June 10, 2024. Maire and Capt. Joseph Carey were presented awards for providing lifesaving aid to a man suffering a medical emergency May 23, 2024, at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

