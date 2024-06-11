VMM-165 (Rein.) Pilots Awarded for Lifesaving Actions

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Steven Maire, left, an AH-1Z Viper pilot and a native of Cleveland, Ohio, and Capt. Joseph Carey, an MV-22B Osprey and a native of Hanover, New Hampshire, both assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, pose for a photo after receiving Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals during a ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, June 10, 2024. Maire and Carey were presented awards for providing lifesaving aid to a man suffering a medical emergency May 23, 2024, at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)
15th MEU Pilots Awarded for Lifesaving Actions at Dallas Airport
