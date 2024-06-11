Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMM-165 (Rein.) Pilots Awarded for Lifesaving Actions [Image 3 of 6]

    VMM-165 (Rein.) Pilots Awarded for Lifesaving Actions

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Sean Dynan, left, commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, awards Capt. Steven Maire, right, an AH-1Z Viper pilot assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, and a native of Cleveland, Ohio, a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, June 10, 2024. Maire and Capt. Joseph Carey were presented awards for providing lifesaving aid to a man suffering a medical emergency May 23, 2024, at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 18:03
    Photo ID: 8470916
    VIRIN: 240610-M-LO557-1048
    Resolution: 6092x4063
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM-165 (Rein.) Pilots Awarded for Lifesaving Actions [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VMM-165 (Rein.) Pilots Awarded for Lifesaving Actions
    VMM-165 (Rein.) Pilots Awarded for Lifesaving Actions
    VMM-165 (Rein.) Pilots Awarded for Lifesaving Actions
    VMM-165 (Rein.) Pilots Awarded for Lifesaving Actions
    VMM-165 (Rein.) Pilots Awarded for Lifesaving Actions
    VMM-165 (Rein.) Pilots Awarded for Lifesaving Actions

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    15th MEU Pilots Awarded for Lifesaving Actions at Dallas Airport

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CPR
    15th MEU
    ACE
    Award
    Feature
    USMCNews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT