VMM-165 (Rein.) Pilots Awarded for Lifesaving Actions

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Sean Dynan, left, commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, awards Capt. Steven Maire, right, an AH-1Z Viper pilot assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, and a native of Cleveland, Ohio, a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, June 10, 2024. Maire and Capt. Joseph Carey were presented awards for providing lifesaving aid to a man suffering a medical emergency May 23, 2024, at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

