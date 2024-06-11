VMM-165 (Rein.) Pilots Awarded for Lifesaving Actions

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, stand in formation for an awards presentation at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, June 10, 2024. Capt. Steven Maire and Capt. Joseph Carey were presented Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals for providing lifesaving aid to a man suffering a medical emergency May 23, 2024, at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

