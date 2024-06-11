VMM-165 (Rein.) Pilots Awarded for Lifesaving Actions

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Sean Dynan, bottom center, commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, speaks to Marines and Sailors of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, following an awards formation at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, June 10, 2024. Capt. Steven Maire and Capt. Joseph Carey were presented Navy and Marine Corps

Commendation Medals for providing lifesaving aid to a man suffering a medical emergency May 23, 2024, at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

