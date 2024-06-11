VMM-165 (Rein.) Pilots Awarded for Lifesaving Actions

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Sean Dynan, left, commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, awards Capt. Joseph Carey, right, an MV-22B Osprey pilot assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, and a native of Hanover, New Hampshire, a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, June 10, 2024. Carey and Capt. Steven Maire were presented awards for providing lifesaving aid to a man suffering a medical emergency May 23, 2024, at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

