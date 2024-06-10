Base leadership visits 563rd Operations Support Squadron

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 563rd Operations Support Squadron talks about his job to Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Andre Ancic, 355th Maintenance Group senior enlisted leader, during the Airman for a Day program at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 6 , 2024. The Airman for a Day program was designed to connect Airmen with base leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn V)

