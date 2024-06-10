Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Base leadership visits 563rd Operations Support Squadron [Image 3 of 7]

    Base leadership visits 563rd Operations Support Squadron

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    U.S. Air Force Airmen work together to pack a parachute at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 6, 2024. The Airmen hosted base leadership for the Airman for a Day program to enable better understanding of the duties and responsibilities of Airmen across base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn V)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 17:47
