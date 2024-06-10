Base leadership visits 563rd Operations Support Squadron

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES 06.06.2024 Courtesy Photo 355th Wing

U.S. Air Force Airmen work together to pack a parachute at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 6, 2024. The Airmen hosted base leadership for the Airman for a Day program to enable better understanding of the duties and responsibilities of Airmen across base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn V)