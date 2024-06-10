Base leadership visits 563rd Operations Support Squadron

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Andre Ancic, 355th Maintenance Group senior enlisted leader, folds a parachute during the Airman for a Day program at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 6, 2024. Ancic visited the 563rd Operations Support Squadron to learn about the daily duties they perform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn V)
