Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Base leadership visits 563rd Operations Support Squadron [Image 2 of 7]

    Base leadership visits 563rd Operations Support Squadron

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Andre Ancic, 355th Maintenance Group senior enlisted leader, folds a parachute during the Airman for a Day program at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 6, 2024. Ancic visited the 563rd Operations Support Squadron to learn about the daily duties they perform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn V)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 17:47
    Photo ID: 8465408
    VIRIN: 240606-F-QO903-1177
    Resolution: 3000x2143
    Size: 997.92 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Base leadership visits 563rd Operations Support Squadron [Image 7 of 7], by A1C William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Base leadership visits 563rd Operations Support Squadron
    Base leadership visits 563rd Operations Support Squadron
    Base leadership visits 563rd Operations Support Squadron
    Base leadership visits 563rd Operations Support Squadron
    Base leadership visits 563rd Operations Support Squadron
    Base leadership visits 563rd Operations Support Squadron
    Base leadership visits 563rd Operations Support Squadron

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Parachute
    Airmen
    Leadership
    563rd OSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT