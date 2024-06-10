U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Andre Ancic, 355th Maintenance Group senior enlisted leader, folds a parachute during the Airman for a Day program at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 6, 2024. Ancic visited the 563rd Operations Support Squadron to learn about the daily duties they perform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn V)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.10.2024 17:47 Photo ID: 8465408 VIRIN: 240606-F-QO903-1177 Resolution: 3000x2143 Size: 997.92 KB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Base leadership visits 563rd Operations Support Squadron [Image 7 of 7], by A1C William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.