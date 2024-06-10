A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 355th Operations Support Squadron demonstrates how to pack a parachute to Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, during the Airmen for a Day program at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 6, 2024. Mills participated in the program to learn more about the job duties that Airmen around base perform, get a chance to speak with them and to get to know them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn V)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.10.2024 17:47 Photo ID: 8465410 VIRIN: 240606-F-QO903-1422 Resolution: 3000x2143 Size: 761.77 KB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Base leadership visits 563rd Operations Support Squadron [Image 7 of 7], by A1C William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.