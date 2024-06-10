A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 563rd Operations Support Squadron demonstrates how to pack a parachute to Chief Master Sgt. Andre Ancic, 355th Maintenance Group senior enlisted leader, during the Airman for a Day program at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 6, 2024. During Airman for a Day, base leadership spends time in a unit and learns about the job duties of the Airmen that work there. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn V)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 17:47
|Photo ID:
|8465412
|VIRIN:
|240606-F-QO903-2322
|Resolution:
|3000x2143
|Size:
|743.96 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Base leadership visits 563rd Operations Support Squadron [Image 7 of 7], by A1C William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
