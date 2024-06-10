Base leadership visits 563rd Operations Support Squadron

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 563rd Operations Support Squadron shows the parachute drying tower to Chief Master Sgt. Andre Ancic, 355th Maintenance Group senior enlisted leader, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 6 , 2024. The Airmen from the 563rd OSS spent time demonstrating what job duties they perform on a day-to-day basis to Ancic such as packing and preparing parachutes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn V)

