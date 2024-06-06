U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, director, Air National Guard, provides remarks during his retirement ceremony at Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, Denver, Colorado, June 9, 2024. Graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1984, Loh served for seven years on active duty as an F-16 instructor and strike pilot until joining the Colorado National Guard in 1991. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 12:52
|Photo ID:
|8464151
|VIRIN:
|240609-Z-UY654-1400
|Resolution:
|2400x1597
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Guard Director, Former Colorado Adjutant General Retires [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt Sarah McClanahan, identified by DVIDS
