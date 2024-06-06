Air Guard Director, Former Colorado Adjutant General Retires

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, director, Air National Guard, provides remarks during his retirement ceremony at Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, Denver, Colorado, June 9, 2024. Graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1984, Loh served for seven years on active duty as an F-16 instructor and strike pilot until joining the Colorado National Guard in 1991. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)

