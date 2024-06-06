Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Guard Director, Former Colorado Adjutant General Retires [Image 13 of 16]

    Air Guard Director, Former Colorado Adjutant General Retires

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sarah McClanahan 

    Air National Guard

    U.S. Army General Daniel R. Hokanson, left, chief, National Guard Bureau, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, director, Air National Guard (ANG), pose for a portrait during Loh’s retirement ceremony at Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, Denver, Colorado, June 9, 2024. As the 13th Director of the ANG, Loh was responsible for overseeing policies, plans and programs affecting more than 108,400 ANG Airmen and civilians across 90 wings through the 54 states, territories and the District of Columbia. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)

