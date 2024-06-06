Air Guard Director, Former Colorado Adjutant General Retires

U.S. Army General Daniel R. Hokanson, left, chief, National Guard Bureau, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, director, Air National Guard (ANG), sit on stage during Loh’s retirement ceremony at Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, Denver, Colorado, June 9, 2024. As the 13th Director of the ANG, Loh was responsible for overseeing policies, plans and programs affecting more than 108,400 ANG Airmen and civilians across 90 wings through the 54 states, territories and the District of Columbia. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)

