Air Guard Director, Former Colorado Adjutant General Retires

U.S. Army General Daniel R. Hokanson, left, chief, National Guard Bureau, hosts the retirement ceremony for U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, right, director, Air National Guard, at Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, Denver, Colorado, June 9, 2024. Graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1984, Loh served for seven years on active duty as an F-16 instructor and strike pilot until joining the Colorado National Guard in 1991. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)

