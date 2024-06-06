Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    379th EMXS Airmen recognized for expedited repair of damaged KC-135 [Image 9 of 9]

    379th EMXS Airmen recognized for expedited repair of damaged KC-135

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alex Lowe 

    United States Air Forces Central         

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Douglas Jackson, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Murphy, 379th AEW command chief, pose for a group photo with aircraft structural maintenance technicians assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron, June 8, 2024. These maintainers were recognized for their work in the expedited repair of a damaged KC-135 Stratotanker. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 10:20
    Photo ID: 8463776
    VIRIN: 240608-F-GT255-1039
    Resolution: 4750x3160
    Size: 9.73 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th EMXS Airmen recognized for expedited repair of damaged KC-135 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Alex Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    379th EMXS Airmen recognized for expedited repair of damaged KC-135
    379th EMXS Airmen recognized for expedited repair of damaged KC-135
    379th EMXS Airmen recognized for expedited repair of damaged KC-135
    379th EMXS Airmen recognized for expedited repair of damaged KC-135
    379th EMXS Airmen recognized for expedited repair of damaged KC-135
    379th EMXS Airmen recognized for expedited repair of damaged KC-135
    379th EMXS Airmen recognized for expedited repair of damaged KC-135
    379th EMXS Airmen recognized for expedited repair of damaged KC-135
    379th EMXS Airmen recognized for expedited repair of damaged KC-135

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Sheet Metal/Fabrication Flight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT