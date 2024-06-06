U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Douglas Jackson, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, recognizes an aircraft structural maintenance technician with the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron, June 8, 2024. After a KC-135 Stratotanker suffered surface and structural damage, the 379th EMXS’ sheet metal shop finished repairs 30 hours ahead of schedule. The team’s actions enabled aircrew to fly in a real-world mission hours later. (U.S. Air Force photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2024 Date Posted: 06.10.2024 10:20 Photo ID: 8463765 VIRIN: 240608-F-GT255-1028 Resolution: 5383x3582 Size: 12.5 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 379th EMXS Airmen recognized for expedited repair of damaged KC-135 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Alex Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.