    379th EMXS Airmen recognized for expedited repair of damaged KC-135 [Image 6 of 9]

    379th EMXS Airmen recognized for expedited repair of damaged KC-135

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alex Lowe 

    United States Air Forces Central         

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Douglas Jackson, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, recognizes an aircraft structural maintenance technician with the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron, June 8, 2024. After a KC-135 Stratotanker suffered surface and structural damage, the 379th EMXS’ sheet metal shop finished repairs 30 hours ahead of schedule. The team’s actions enabled aircrew to fly in a real-world mission hours later. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th EMXS Airmen recognized for expedited repair of damaged KC-135 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Alex Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

