379th EMXS Airmen recognized for expedited repair of damaged KC-135

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Douglas Jackson, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, recognizes an aircraft structural maintenance technician with the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron, June 8, 2024. After an initial evaluation by engineers to transport a KC-135 Stratotanker for stateside depot maintenance, the 379th EMXS’ sheet metal shop repaired the aircraft locally in less than a week. (U.S. Air Force photo)

