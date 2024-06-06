U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Douglas Jackson, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, recognizes an aircraft structural maintenance technician with the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron, June 8, 2024. After a KC-135 Stratotanker suffered surface and structural damage, the 379th EMXS’ sheet metal shop finished repairs 30 hours ahead of schedule. The team’s actions enabled aircrew to fly in a real-world mission hours later. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 10:20
|Photo ID:
|8463767
|VIRIN:
|240608-F-GT255-1025
|Resolution:
|4855x3230
|Size:
|9.34 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th EMXS Airmen recognized for expedited repair of damaged KC-135 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Alex Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
