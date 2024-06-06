Aircraft structural maintenance technicians with the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron pose for a group photo, June 8, 2024. Utilizing various methods, structural maintenance technicians do everything from installing replacement parts to building a replacement from scratch in order to restore the structural integrity of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 10:20
|Photo ID:
|8463766
|VIRIN:
|240608-F-GT255-1010
|Resolution:
|5433x3615
|Size:
|11.33 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th EMXS Airmen recognized for expedited repair of damaged KC-135 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Alex Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT