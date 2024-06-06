U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cody Steele (left), 52nd Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller,, speaks with Cezar Neculae, European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (EUROCONTROL) official, during a tour for EUROCONTROL officials of the Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany air traffic control tower, June 5, 2024. The officials were at Spangdahlem to conduct the first-ever improved Operational Air Traffic (iOAT) flight plan training for U.S. military personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 10:06
|Photo ID:
|8463741
|VIRIN:
|240605-F-AC305-1152
|Resolution:
|7095x4730
|Size:
|23.22 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52nd FW, EUROCONTROL host first-ever iOAT flight plan training for U.S. military [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Max Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
52nd FW, EUROCONTROL host first-ever iOAT training for U.S. military
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT