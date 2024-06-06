52nd FW, EUROCONTROL host first-ever iOAT flight plan training for U.S. military

Christian Faber, European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation official, briefs servicemembers and civilians on the improved Operations Air Traffic (iOAT) flight plan format at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 4, 2024. Attendees included personnel from the 52nd Operations Support Squadron at Spangdahlem AB, 86th OSS at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, and 618th Air Operations Center (Tanker Airlift Control Center) at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

