Officials from the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (EUROCONTROL), servicemembers and civilians participating in EUROCONTROL’s first-ever improved Operational Air Traffic (iOAT) flight plan training for the U.S. military pose in front of a F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft static display at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 4, 2024. The new format is designed to improve the ability of military aircraft to operate across airspaces of countries who are part of EUROCONTROL. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2024 Date Posted: 06.10.2024 10:06 Photo ID: 8463738 VIRIN: 240604-F-AC305-1073 Resolution: 5761x3841 Size: 15.33 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52nd FW, EUROCONTROL host first-ever iOAT flight plan training for U.S. military [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Max Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.