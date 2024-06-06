Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd FW, EUROCONTROL host first-ever iOAT flight plan training for U.S. military [Image 1 of 7]

    52nd FW, EUROCONTROL host first-ever iOAT flight plan training for U.S. military

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Max Daigle 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Christian Faber, European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation official, briefs servicemembers and civilians on the improved Operations Air Traffic (iOAT) flight plan format at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 4, 2024. The new format is designed to improve the ability of military aircraft to operate across air spaces of countries who are part of EUROCONTROL. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

    This work, 52nd FW, EUROCONTROL host first-ever iOAT flight plan training for U.S. military [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Max Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

