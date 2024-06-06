U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Charles Parks (right), an air traffic controller assigned to the 52nd Operations Support Squadron, speaks with Igor Kuren, European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (EUROCONTROL) official, during a tour for EUROCONTROL officials of the Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany air traffic control tower, June 5, 2024. The officials were at Spangdahlem to conduct the first-ever improved Operational Air Traffic (iOAT) flight plan training for U.S. military personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2024 Date Posted: 06.10.2024 10:06 Photo ID: 8463739 VIRIN: 240605-F-AC305-1193 Resolution: 6138x4092 Size: 16.6 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52nd FW, EUROCONTROL host first-ever iOAT flight plan training for U.S. military [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Max Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.