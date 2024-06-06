52nd FW, EUROCONTROL host first-ever iOAT flight plan training for U.S. military

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Katherine Turner, 52nd Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, takes notes during a European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation’s briefing on the improved Operations Air Traffic (iOAT) flight plan format at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 4, 2024. The briefing was the first-ever for U.S. military personnel on the new format. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)
|06.04.2024
|06.10.2024 10:06
|8463740
|240604-F-AC305-1046
|6417x4278
|25.33 MB
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|2
|0
52nd FW, EUROCONTROL host first-ever iOAT training for U.S. military
