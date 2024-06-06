Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Allied Countries support D-Day [Image 2 of 9]

    Allied Countries support D-Day

    CHERBOURG-MAUPERTUS AIRPORT, FRANCE

    09.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. service members and French military personnel prepare to board a U.S. C-130J to perform static line jumps for the D-Day 80th anniversary commemorative airborne jump at Cherbourg-Maupertus Airport, France, June 9, 2024. The paratroopers jump to honor the lives lost in the airborne drops in support of Operation Overlord during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 07:52
    Photo ID: 8461615
    VIRIN: 240609-F-PB738-1006
    Resolution: 5039x3359
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: CHERBOURG-MAUPERTUS AIRPORT, FR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Allied Countries support D-Day [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Allied Countries support D-Day
    Allied Countries support D-Day
    Allied Countries support D-Day
    Allied Countries support D-Day
    Allied Countries support D-Day
    Allied Countries support D-Day
    Allied Countries support D-Day
    Allied Countries support D-Day
    Allied Countries support D-Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DDay
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT