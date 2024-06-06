U.S. service members and French military personnel prepare to board a U.S. C-130J to perform static line jumps for the D-Day 80th anniversary commemorative airborne jump at Cherbourg-Maupertus Airport, France, June 9, 2024. The paratroopers jump to honor the lives lost in the airborne drops in support of Operation Overlord during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.09.2024 07:52 Photo ID: 8461615 VIRIN: 240609-F-PB738-1006 Resolution: 5039x3359 Size: 1.4 MB Location: CHERBOURG-MAUPERTUS AIRPORT, FR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Allied Countries support D-Day [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.