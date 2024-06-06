A C-47 takes off at Cherbourg-Maupertus Airport, France, June 9, 2024. Paratroopers from our Allied countries joined together to honor the lives lost during airborne operations 80 years ago during D-Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)
|09.06.2024
|06.09.2024 07:52
|8461616
|240609-F-PB738-1274
|3877x2585
|363.31 KB
|CHERBOURG-MAUPERTUS AIRPORT, FR
|2
|0
This work, Allied Countries support D-Day [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
