Allied Countries support D-Day

U.S. Army and Belgian military personnel board a U.S. C-130J at Cherbourg-Maupertus Airport, France, June 9, 2024. Eighty years later, D-Day remains an enduring historic remainder of how the strength of alliance and dedicated resolve to shared ideals proved to be the turning point in the brutal fight against tyranny that spanned three continents and raged on for more than five years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

