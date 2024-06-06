U.S. Army and Belgian military personnel board a U.S. C-130J at Cherbourg-Maupertus Airport, France, June 9, 2024. Eighty years later, D-Day remains an enduring historic remainder of how the strength of alliance and dedicated resolve to shared ideals proved to be the turning point in the brutal fight against tyranny that spanned three continents and raged on for more than five years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2024 07:52
|Photo ID:
|8461614
|VIRIN:
|240609-F-PB738-1074
|Resolution:
|5253x3502
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|CHERBOURG-MAUPERTUS AIRPORT, FR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Allied Countries support D-Day [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT