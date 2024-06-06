Allied Countries support D-Day

In preparation for the execution of the commemorative airborne drop, French military personnel wait to board a U.S. C-130J aircraft at Cherbourg-Maupertus Airport, France, June 9, 2024. The paratroopers jump to honor the lives lost in the airborne drops in support of Operation Overlord during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

