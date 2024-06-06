Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Allied Countries support D-Day [Image 9 of 9]

    Allied Countries support D-Day

    CHERBOURG-MAUPERTUS AIRPORT, FRANCE

    09.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Army and Canadian military personnel prepare to load onto a Belgian C-130 to perform jumps in support of the 80th anniversary of D-Day at Cherbourg-Maupertus Airport, France, June 9, 2024. Eighty years later, D-Day remains an enduring historic remainder of how the strength of alliance and dedicated resolve to shared ideals proved to be the turning point in the brutal fight against tyranny that spanned three continents and raged on for more than five years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

    This work, Allied Countries support D-Day [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

