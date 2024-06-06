Allied Countries support D-Day

U.S. Army and Canadian military personnel prepare to load onto a Belgian C-130 to perform jumps in support of the 80th anniversary of D-Day at Cherbourg-Maupertus Airport, France, June 9, 2024. Eighty years later, D-Day remains an enduring historic remainder of how the strength of alliance and dedicated resolve to shared ideals proved to be the turning point in the brutal fight against tyranny that spanned three continents and raged on for more than five years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

Date Taken: 09.06.2024
Location: CHERBOURG-MAUPERTUS AIRPORT, FR