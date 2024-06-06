Allied Countries support D-Day

U.S. and Belgian paratroopers board a U.S. C-130J aircraft to perform static line jumps for the 80th anniversary of D-Day at Cherbourg-Maupertus Airport, France, June 9, 2024. Paratroopers from our Allied countries joined together to honor the lives lost during airborne operations 80 years ago during D-Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

