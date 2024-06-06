U.S. Marines with Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron (VMX) 1, unload and conduct post flight procedures on a CH-53K King Stallion, VMX-1, at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, Arizona, June 7, 2024. The arrival of the CH-53s to their home base in Yuma further enhances VMX-1’s weapon and aviation capabilities in order to complete their mission of being the Marine Corps’ test and evaluation squadron. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jade K. Venegas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2024 Date Posted: 06.07.2024 22:08 Photo ID: 8459448 VIRIN: 240608-M-GO167-1418 Resolution: 5872x3915 Size: 9.74 MB Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VMX-1 welcomes home the CH-53K King Stallion [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Jade Venegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.