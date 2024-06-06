Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMX-1 welcomes home the CH-53K King Stallion [Image 7 of 8]

    VMX-1 welcomes home the CH-53K King Stallion

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Jade Venegas 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    U.S. Marines with Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron (VMX) 1, unload and conduct post flight procedures on a CH-53K King Stallion, VMX-1, at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, Arizona, June 7, 2024. The arrival of the CH-53s to their home base in Yuma further enhances VMX-1’s weapon and aviation capabilities in order to complete their mission of being the Marine Corps’ test and evaluation squadron. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jade K. Venegas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 22:08
    Photo ID: 8459448
    VIRIN: 240608-M-GO167-1418
    Resolution: 5872x3915
    Size: 9.74 MB
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMX-1 welcomes home the CH-53K King Stallion [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Jade Venegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VMX-1 welcomes home the CH-53K King Stallion
    VMX-1 welcomes home the CH-53K King Stallion
    VMX-1 welcomes home the CH-53K King Stallion
    VMX-1 welcomes home the CH-53K King Stallion
    VMX-1 welcomes home the CH-53K King Stallion
    VMX-1 welcomes home the CH-53K King Stallion
    VMX-1 welcomes home the CH-53K King Stallion
    VMX-1 welcomes home the CH-53K King Stallion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arizona
    Aviation
    MCAS Yuma
    CH-53K King Stallion
    VMX-1
    Marine Operational and Evaluation Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT