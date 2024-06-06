VMX-1 welcomes home the CH-53K King Stallion

A CH-53K King Stallion with Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron (VMX) 1, is sprayed down with water and welcomed home at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, Arizona, June 7, 2024. The arrival of the CH-53s to their home base in Yuma further enhances VMX-1’s weapon and aviation capabilities in order to complete their mission of being the Marine Corps’ test and evaluation squadron. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jade K. Venegas)

