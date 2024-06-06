VMX-1 welcomes home the CH-53K King Stallion

A CH-53K King Stallion with Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron (VMX) 1, powers down on the flight line at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, Arizona, June 7, 2024. Before today, VMX-1 had a separate detachment of CH-53s at MCAS New River, North Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jade K. Venegas)

