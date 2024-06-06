A CH-53K King Stallion with Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron (VMX) 1, powers down on the flight line at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, Arizona, June 7, 2024. Before today, VMX-1 had a separate detachment of CH-53s at MCAS New River, North Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jade K. Venegas)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 22:08
|Photo ID:
|8459445
|VIRIN:
|240608-M-GO167-1272
|Resolution:
|4955x3303
|Size:
|7.43 MB
|Location:
|YUMA, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, VMX-1 welcomes home the CH-53K King Stallion [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Jade Venegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
