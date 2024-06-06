Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMX-1 welcomes home the CH-53K King Stallion [Image 2 of 8]

    VMX-1 welcomes home the CH-53K King Stallion

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Jade Venegas 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    A CH-53K King Stallion with Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron (VMX) 1, lands at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, Arizona, June 7, 2024. Before today, VMX-1 had a separate detachment of CH-53s at MCAS New River, North Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jade K. Venegas)

    VMX-1 welcomes home the CH-53K King Stallion
    Arizona
    Aviation
    MCAS Yuma
    CH-53K King Stallion
    VMX-1
    Marine Operational and Evaluation Squadron

