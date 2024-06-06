VMX-1 welcomes home the CH-53K King Stallion

A CH-53K King Stallion with Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron (VMX) 1, flies into Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, Arizona, June 7, 2024. The arrival of the CH-53s to their home base in Yuma further enhances VMX-1’s weapon and aviation capabilities in order to complete their mission of being the Marine Corps’ test and evaluation squadron. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jade K. Venegas)
