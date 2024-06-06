Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cyber Shield 2024, D-Day Memorial Walk [Image 12 of 12]

    Cyber Shield 2024, D-Day Memorial Walk

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Cyber Shield 2024 participants pose for a group photo before the D-Day memorial walk at the Virginia National Guard State Military Reservation (SMR) in Virginia Beach, V.A., June 6, 2024. The memorial walk consisted of Cyber Shield 2024 participants who conducted a tactical road march through the SMR. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson)

    This work, Cyber Shield 2024, D-Day Memorial Walk [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Trevor Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

