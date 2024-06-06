Cyber Shield 2024, D-Day Memorial Walk

Tennessee National Guardsmen from the 175th Cyber Protection Team and Virginia Army National Guardsman, Col. Rusty McGuire, 91st Cyber Brigade commander, poses for a group photo before the D-Day memorial walk at the Virginia National Guard State Military Reservation (SMR) in Virginia Beach, V.A., June 6, 2024. The Memorial walk consisted of Cyber Shield 2024 participants who conducted a tactical road march through the SMR. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson

Date Taken: 06.05.2024