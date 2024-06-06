Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cyber Shield 2024, D-Day Memorial Walk [Image 10 of 12]

    Cyber Shield 2024, D-Day Memorial Walk

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Tennessee National Guardsmen from the 175th Cyber Protection Team and Virginia Army National Guardsman, Col. Rusty McGuire, 91st Cyber Brigade commander, poses for a group photo before the D-Day memorial walk at the Virginia National Guard State Military Reservation (SMR) in Virginia Beach, V.A., June 6, 2024. The Memorial walk consisted of Cyber Shield 2024 participants who conducted a tactical road march through the SMR. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 14:33
    Photo ID: 8458630
    VIRIN: 240606-Z-CL987-1012
    Resolution: 6544x4363
    Size: 9.65 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cyber Shield 2024, D-Day Memorial Walk [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Trevor Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

