Cyber Shield 2024 participants conduct D-Day Memorial Walk

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia – The 91st Cyber Brigade, along with participants from around the services and country commemorated the 80th anniversary of D-day by conducting a commemorative tactical road march through the State Military Reservation in Virginia Beach, VA, June 3, 2024.



Capt. Ryan Hollingsworth of the 175th Cyber Protection Team memorialized the fallen soldiers who stormed Normandy by wearing photos of the fallen troops during the road march.



“So, what we’re doing here is we are starting at the beach that they trained on, they practiced their TTPs or rehearsals and just try to do something small to honor that sacrifice,” said Hollingsworth.



On June 6, 1944, D-Day, the 29th Infantry Division played a crucial role in Operation Neptune, the assault phase of Operation Overlord—the Allied campaign to liberate France from German occupation. Tasked with supporting the western flank of the 1st Infantry Division at Omaha Beach, the 116th Infantry Regiment faced the formidable German 352nd Infantry Division, entrenched in the rough terrain and bluffs overlooking the beach.



“The 116th of the 29th Infantry Division trained on these beaches before going and executing at Omaha Beach on the day of Normandy,” said Hollingsworth. “Unfortunately, the casualties that they faced were greater than any other individual unit which is why the D-Day Memorial is here in Virginia.”



Col. Rusty McGuire, commander of the 91st Cyber Brigade, took charge of the event and ensured that the fallen troops were accurately honored and memorialized by recognizing their contributions in a speech to participants of Cyber Shield 2024 here at the Virginia National Guard State Military Reservation.



“What an amazing time to recognize the sacrifice of so many young, brave patriots who stormed the beaches of Normandy 80 years ago, this morning, at almost this exact hour,” said McGuire. “Today they continue to live when we remember them, and I'm just honored that the soldiers of the 91st wanted to dedicate a few hours of their morning to thank them.”



Col. Rusty McGuire led the participants of Cyber Shield 2024 on a commemorative tactical road march through the State Military Reservation as a way to honor and remember the troops who had fallen on D-day.



“So today we're going to remember those 90 men who died in that company as well as all the others,” said McGuire. “And today, we will still continue to remember them the same way the next generation will.”



Cyber Shield is the longest running and largest Department of Defense cyber exercise. Approximately 900 National Guard and Army Reserve Soldiers, Airmen, and civilian cyber professionals from around the world gather during this year’s Cyber Shield Training exercise.

