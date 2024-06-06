Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cyber Shield 2024, D-Day Memorial Walk [Image 11 of 12]

    Cyber Shield 2024, D-Day Memorial Walk

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Tennessee National Guardsmen from the 175th Cyber Protection Team rest after conducting a D-Day memorial walk at the Virginia National Guard State Military Reservation (SMR) in Virginia Beach, V.A., June 6, 2024. The Guardsmen wore photos of fallen soldiers while conducting a tactical road march through the SMR. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 14:33
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
    cyber
    D-Day
    Tennessee National Guard
    D-Day 80th
    CyberShield24
    175th Cyber Protection Team

