Cyber Shield 2024 participants place the United States flag in the ground after the D-Day memorial walk at the Virginia National Guard State Military Reservation (SMR) in Virginia Beach, V.A., June 6, 2024. The memorial walk consisted of Cyber Shield 2024 participants who conducted a tactical road march through the SMR. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 14:33
|Photo ID:
|8458629
|VIRIN:
|240606-Z-CL987-1326
|Resolution:
|3997x5995
|Size:
|5.14 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cyber Shield 2024, D-Day Memorial Walk [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Trevor Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
