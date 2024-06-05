Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Operational Energy Visits Tinker [Image 4 of 5]

    Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Operational Energy Visits Tinker

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Carter Denton 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Blake Grimwood, left, the Process, Repair, Operations and Critical Tooling section chief at the Oklahoma City Air Logistic Complex, briefs Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Operational Energy Roberto I. Guerrero, right, on the capabilities and initiatives of the OC-ALC’s PROACT section during Guerrero’s visit to Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 22. Guerrero, a member of the Senior Executive Service, visited Tinker to receive program review and updates of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Propulsion Directorate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton)

